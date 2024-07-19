YouTube

Isabella Strahan shared a special YouTube vlog this week, revealing she is cancer-free!

Strahan, the daughter of Michael Strahan and his ex, Jean Muggli, had a malignant brain tumor removed in October, and has since undergone radiation, chemotherapy, and multiple brain surgeries.

The 19-year-old posted two new videos this week. In the first, called “Road to Recovery,” the college student returns to Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, to have her chemo ports removed.

The hospital staff cheered her on with pom-poms and bubbles as she headed into surgery wearing a crown.

Afterward, she marveled at having the port removed from her neck area, but said the incision on her chest made it hurt to laugh or even move. She also had an IV placed on her hand for her MRI the following day.

In a second video, called “Goodbye Hospital,” she updated followers on her recovery.

“My side hurts a lot. It feels like I got stabbed. I was like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t hurt that much.’ I think it’s because all of the stuff wore off… I can’t stand up straight,” she shared. “I also feel like the tube was going into my heart because my heart started cramping. I don’t know if that’s supposed to happen but… not enjoyable.”

She then pulled up her shirt to show her bandaged chest where the other port was removed. “This is what the incision looks like,” she said. “It definitely doesn’t feel great.”

Following her MRI and a meeting with her doctors to review her scans, Strahan shared the happy news, “It was a great, great scan. Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

Isabella added, “I miss my doctors already and everyone who's helped me because they’re all so nice. I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for awhile because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”

The teen was enrolled at the University of Southern California when she fell ill, and she ended her video telling viewers, “I’ll probably vlog my move back into college and so many other steps.”

Back in June, Isabella posted a vlog about her final chemo treatment and her chance to ring the bell afterward.

Reading a sign, she said with a smile, “Ring the bell three times well. It’s a toll to clearly say my treatment is done, this course is run and I’m on my way!”