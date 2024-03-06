Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Undergoes ‘Painful’ Second Brain Surgery

YouTube

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella Strahan is opening up on her vlog about her health journey and a “painful” second brain surgery.

The 19-year-old had a malignant brain tumor removed in October, and was recovering from her first round of chemotherapy when her fever spiked.

Soon, she found herself back in the hospital for another craniotomy.

Isabella told viewers, “I’m actually very nervous. I’m more nervous for this one because it’s not like my brain that they’re messing with, it’s not as deep… but I’m curious as to what recovery would look like. I’m not excited… at all. I’m actually kind of nervous.”

Afterward, Isabella had her head wrapped in bandages and shared, “I’m in so much pain… and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier, I was like screaming. This is not fun.”

She went on to explain, “They cleaned out my scar for like infection and then they replaced my bone that they cut out of my skull originally.”

Strahan added, “Hopefully this is what was causing all my fevers and why I’ve been in the hospital for a week. So hopefully I will get to go home soon after I heal from this."

Isabella added, “It’s not fun getting your head cut open. It’s not fun but I’m super glad I can still walk and talk and they didn’t touch my brain because doing that again would be really, really rough and I don’t think I could do it… I could do it but it would be rough again.”