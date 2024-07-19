Brittney Griner & Wife Cherelle Welcome Baby Boy

Getty Images

Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The Phoenix Mercury WNBA player announced the news on CBS Sports’ “We Need to Talk,” sharing, “He’s here… Seven pounds, eight ounces. That’s my man.”

The star was excited to be a “pops” to the little one, and gushed, "He is amazing! They say you know as soon as you see him, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window and that's what literally happened."

Referencing joining Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Brittney added, "Kinda sucks because I gotta leave, but at the same time... he'll understand."

She’s expecting plenty of updates, saying, "My whole phone is turned into him now."

Brittney and Cherelle announced they were expecting in April, more than a year after Griner was released from Russian custody.

They announced the news on Instagram with a photo of their hands next to a series of sonogram images, writing, "Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being.” They added the hashtags, “#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024."

Brittney went through a scary ordeal after she was arrested in February 2022 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. She later pleaded guilty to drug charges in hopes of receiving leniency.

That August, however, the basketball player was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison and fined more than $16,000 for allegedly smuggling drugs into the country.