Brittney Griner & Wife Cherelle Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Brittney Griner, 33, and Cherelle Griner are having a baby!

The happy news comes more than a year after the WNBA star was released from Russian custody.

Brittney and Cherelle announced the news on Instagram with a photo of their hands next to a series of sonogram images, writing, "Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being.” They added the hashtags, “#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024."

Cherelle also posted photos and videos from the baby shower on Instagram Stories as she showed off her baby bump in a purple jumpsuit.

She wrote, “Our first shower with family was beautiful!” In another post, she wrote that the day was “filled with love.”

The day was filled with some laughs, too! Some of the videos showed guests trying to put diapers on baby dolls while blindfolded! Cherelle wrote, “Comedy” and dropped laughing emojis.

Brittney went through a scary ordeal after she was arrested in February 2022 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. She later pleaded guilty to drug charges in hopes of receiving leniency.

That August, however, the basketball player was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison and fined more than $16,000 for allegedly smuggling drugs into the country.

She was eventually released in December 2022 with the help of President Joe Biden, following a prisoner swap.

At the time, CBS News reported the U.S. traded international arms dealer Victor Bout for Griner’s freedom.

Cherelle also spoke out, saying she was "overwhelmed with emotion," and expressed "sincere gratitude for President Biden and his Administration."