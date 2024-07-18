Former Bachelor Prince Lorenzo Borghese Is Engaged!

Instagram

Bachelor alum Prince Lorenzo Borghese is taking his TV charm to the wedding aisle.

Borghese, 52, announced on Tuesday, July, 16 that he and model Dasha Melgarejo are engaged after he set the mood on a private boat in Bora Bora.

“If there is a perfect time and place to get engaged, this was it,” he wrote on Instagram.

While the pair were off celebrating Borghese’s mother’s 80th birthday, he booked a sunset champagne cruise to pop the question. The boat ride was planned out to the T, but the Bachelor alum ran into trouble hiding the ring box, which wouldn’t fit in his pocket. Borghese had to hide it in his underwear, and then managed to stash it behind a pillow once he got on the boat.

When the bride and groom-to-be were settled on the boat, the music commenced via Bluetooth speaker.

“My playlist isn’t ideal for a romantic moment. Between songs of the Grateful Dead and some rap, I wonder when will be the perfect time,” Borghese continued in his caption. “And just as the sun is setting, [IZ’s “Over the Rainbow”] begins to play. It’s perfect.”

The Prince continued, “I tell Dasha I want to take pictures for South Beach Brewing and I ask her to put a baseball cap on and look down. I then propose.”

Melgarejo happily accepted the ring, and the pair made a toast to their future. When they returned to shore, the couple was welcomed back with balloons and streamers along with a cocktail party Borghese’s family put together.

Dasha wrote on Instagram, “Best day of my life surrounded by the people we love the most. Lorenzo, you are my best friend and I can’t imagine life without you. Excited for this next chapter with you… I love you today, tomorrow, forever. ♥️”