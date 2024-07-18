Conservative Commentator Lou Dobbs Dies at 78

Getty Images

Lou Dobbs, a longtime political commentator, has died at 78.

KTLA reports his passing was first noted by former President Donald Trump on his right-wing Truth Social account, on which he called him "a friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent."

Dobbs had become a stalwart Trump supporter over time, and was named in a $2.7-billion lawsuit by Smartmatic over his false contention that the voting company had skewed election results.

He was also named in Dominion Voting Systems' suit against Fox Corporation, which led to a historic settlement by Fox News reported to be for $787.5 million and an acknowledgment that defamatory statements against the company were false.

Before he became explicitly political, the Texas-born Dobbs was for many years the host of CNN's "Moneyline," from 1980 — the network's inception — until 1999. He returned from 2001-2009, leaving in the wake of former President Barack Obama's rise to the Oval Office.

Dobbs continued to be a dominant pundit via "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on the Fox Business Channel from 2010-2021.

From 2021 until his passing, he hosted "The Great America Show" on iHeartRadio and on LouDobbs.com.

Just this year, he looked to be in great health at CPAC, the annual gathering of conservative politicos.