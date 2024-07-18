Bob Newhart, Comedy Legend, Dies at 94

Comedy legend Bob Newhart has died at 94.

THR reports the king of deadpan delivery, who parlayed stand-up and recording success into an indelible TV career, passed away Thursday morning at his L.A. home after "a series of short illnesses," according to his publicist Jerry Digney.

Newhart was born September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago. He graduated from Loyola University and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After a doomed career as an accountant and working as a copywriter in the '50s, his penchant for recording deadpan, absurdist scenes brought him to the attention of a DJ, who in turn brought Newhart to Warner Bros. Records.

Signed when the label was new, his 1960 record "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart" was the first-ever comedy disc to hit no. 1 on the charts, characterized by his droll, stammering delivery. It won him two Grammys and spawned a series of hit records.

By 1961, he was the star of a TV series called "The Bob Newhart Show," but it was a critically acclaimed ratings failure. Nonetheless, it was good enough for a coveted Peabody Award, in spite of being forgotten today.

He quickly became an in-demand stand-up act and TV guest star before launching his iconic sitcom — also named "The Bob Newhart Show" — in 1972. It offered Newhart the tailor-made role of an unflappable psychologist with a no-nonsense wife (Suzanne Pleshette).

Surrounded by larger-than-life co-workers and patients, Newhart's TV persona as unlike anyone else in the medium. "The Bob Newhart Show" lasted until 1978.

By 1982, Newhart came back with another sitcom, simply "Newhart." He played his usual dry everyman, supported by his wife (the late Mary Frann) as he deals with colorful locals and demanding visitors.

When the series ended in 1990, it had logged an even longer run than his previous hit, and it went out with what is arguably the greatest finale of any series in TV history — his character wakes up alongside Suzanne Pleshette, from his previous show, revealing all of the events of "Newhart" were just a dream.

Newhart also starred on "Bob" (1992-1993), which did not catch on; and "George and Leo" (1997-1998), but he did not win his first Emmy until guesting on "The Big Bang Theory," on which he appeared a half dozen times from 2013-2018.

His last TV appearances were appearances on "Hot in Cleveland" (2015), "The Librarians" (2014-2017), and three episodes of "Young Sheldon" (2017-2020).