Peter Scolari of 'Girls,' 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies' Dies at 66

Splash News

Peter Scolari, the Emmy-winning actor of TV, movies, and the stage, has died at 66 following a two-year battle with cancer, Deadline reports.

Scolari's death was confirmed by Wright Entertainment.

Born September 12, 1955, in New Rochelle, New York, Scolari debuted on TV in the late '70s, appearing on the short-lived series "Angie" (1979) and as a regular on the WWII-set "Goodtime Girls" (1980).

His first high-profile success was as Henry Desmond — aka Hildegarde — on "Bosom Buddies" (1980-1982), a sitcom that matched him with Tom Hanks as struggling ad men who don drag in order to live in the affordable Susan B. Anthony hotel for women. The homage to "Some Like It Hot" also featured Holland Taylor as their boss.

Getty Images

Affection for the series — like Scolari's friendship with Hanks — has grown over the years, but it was canceled after two seasons.

Scolari described a long battle with drugs and alcohol following his initial burst of success. "I became successful in television in my mid-20s and went on to celebrate in that throughout the early years of having my oldest children," he said on a 2014 "Where Are They Now?" episode. "There were many, many, many years where the demon ruled me."

He got sober in his late 40s, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In spite of his obstacles, Scolari had over 100 credits, chief among them as Michael Harris on over 140 episodes of "Newhart" (1984-1990), for which he was Emmy-nominated three times, and his acclaimed role as Tad Horvath, the father of Lena Dunham's character on "Girls" (2012-2017). Scolari won his first and only Emmy for the part.

Other TV and movie roles include the miniseries "Fresno" (1986), a cameo in "That Thing You Do!" (1996), 66 episodes of the TV version of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1997-2000), the voice of Billy in "The Polar Express" (2004), the superhero series "Gotham" (2015), and the miniseries "Fosse/Verdon" (2019).

Later in his career, Scolari racked up Broadway appearances, including "Hairspray" (2003), "Sly Fox" (2004), "Magic/Bird" (2012), "Lucky Guy" with Tom Hanks (2013), "Bronx Bombers" (2014), and "Wicked" (2016). His last NYC stage performance was off-Broadway, in 2018's "The True" with Edie Falco and Michael McKean.

Harvey Fierstein tweeted, "Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter."

McKean tweeted a production photo from "The True," and also a photo of himself with Scolario that he captioned, "We knew this was coming. Doesn't make it easier. RIP, Peter my friend."

Scolari is currently seen as Bishop Thomas Marx on the CBS drama "Evil" (2019-present).