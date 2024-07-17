Drake’s Toronto Mansion Floods: ‘This Better Be Espresso Martini’

Getty Images

Drake took to Instagram Stories to post a video of murky water rushing through his multi-million-dollar Toronto bachelor pad.

Instagram

Viewers can see Drake walking through the ankle-deep water with a broom in what seems to be a dressing room. Meanwhile, another person is seen holding a door shut, which appears to be protecting personal belongings and valuables from the unexpected water surge.

Drake flaunted his comedy skills as he jokingly added the caption, “This better be Espresso Martini.”

Instagram

Earlier in the year, Drake had to up his security due to multiple break in attempts, and the rapper will have to dish out more money to fix issues caused by the flood.

The flood was caused by extreme rainfall in Canada, which left 167,000 residents without power.

According to Environment Canada, the recent rainfall shattered a city record dating back to 1941. In a Toronto news release, the city informed its residents that four inches of rain fell, prompting the flood.

Between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.. first responders were on rescue missions saving citizens from elevators, cars, and buildings.