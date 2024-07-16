Lady A’s Dave Haywood & Wife Kelli Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

Lady A singer Dave Haywood is now a dad of three!

On Tuesday, Haywood announced the birth of his third child with wife Kelli.

Along with a photo of their newborn son, he wrote on Instagram, “We’re so grateful for this little boy! Joseph Michael Haywood joined the family on July 10th.”

As for the inspiration of their son’s name, Dave shared, “He is named after Kelli’s late father and my brother. Mom and baby are doing great and we feel so blessed for this healthy bundle of joy 💙.”

The post included a pic of their son sleeping while wearing baby blue footie pajamas.

Joseph joins their son Cash, 9, and daughter Lillie, 6.

Last month, Dave announced that he and Kelli were expecting again.

Along with a family pic, Dave wrote on Instagram, “I’ve always been a big fan of trios! Baby Boy Haywood coming in July. 💙👶🏻.”

The photo featured Kelli with her growing baby bump, along with Cash and Lillie.