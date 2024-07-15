Shannen Doherty Filed New Divorce Docs to End Marriage Just 1 Day Before She Died

Shannen Doherty and her ex, Kurt Iswarienko, filed new paperwork to end their marriage the day before she died.

Doherty passed away on July 13 following a years-long battle with cancer.

After she initially filed for divorce in April 2023, Us Weekly reports Shannen and Ken jointly filed paperwork to proceed with the divorce uncontested and submitted a declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage.

The court docs stated, “This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action.”

Notably, Doherty waived her right to spousal support. Just last month, Doherty filed paperwork asking for $15,343 per month in support and another $9,100 in attorney fees.

The new paperwork stated Shannen would “knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”

NBC News previously reported that Doherty’s team filed court docs in June accusing Iswarienko of dragging out the divorce.

Shannen stated in the papers, "It is abundantly clear to me that Kurt is intentionally delaying settlement in hopes that I will not survive the divorce proceedings."

She added, "His overt efforts to delay our divorce — by promising to willingly provide information and then failing to do so until served with formal discovery — have caused me tremendous stress and aggravation during an already difficult time. I would like the peace of mind to focus on my health, and no longer wish to engage in Kurt’s sadistic push and pull game."