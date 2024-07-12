Disney

On Thursday, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick seemingly confirmed their relationship at the 2024 ESPYS.

Along with walking arm-in-arm on the red carpet, the two coordinated their looks, with Jaylen wearing a black suit, while Kysre opted for a sheer, black lace dress that showed off her assets!

The two were photographed departing the Pendry West Hollywood for the ESPYs, which were held at Dolby Theatre.

Hours before the star-studded event, the two were snapped on a balcony as they prepped for the evening, in a photo obtained by TMZ Sports.

Jaylen and Kysre first sparked dating rumors in June when she was spotted on his float as he was celebrating the Boston Celtics NBA Championship win!

Before they were linked, Jaylen was rumored to be dating model Bernice Burgos.