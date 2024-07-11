How Ashley Graham Makes Sure Her Kids Know They’re Beautiful (Exclusive)

Instagram

Ashley Graham chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at ULTA Beauty about her collab with St. Tropez and her sizzling-hot summer!

She dished on recently strutting in couture on the Vogue World runway in Paris, saying, “It was really fun. I was so glad that Vogue had me to celebrate curves and diversity across the board.”

And she put those curves on full display vacationing with husband Justin Ervin in Greece.

“Mommy and Daddy just got back from Greece… so that was fun,” she said. “We always do one trip away from the kids a year together.”

When she’s not away, the supermodel is spending time with her three boys: Isaac, 4, and twins Roman and Malachi, 2.

Mona asked about her new book, “A Kids Book About Beauty,” which was released last month.

Graham said the book was “so much fun,” adding, “I just think that if a parent can really start to instill affirmations in the home, it can change the course of their child's life.”

As for how she speaks to her own kids about beauty, she said, “I remind them that they are smart, strong, and brave, and I think that's beautiful.”

When it comes to her mom beauty routine, however, she keeps it simple.

“I've narrowed it all down,” Graham said. “You have to be quick when you have a lot of little kids in your house.”