Brandy Would ‘Love’ to Team with Monica for a Tour or Residency (Exclusive)

Disney/Getty

Brandy is slipping back into those glass slippers as Cinderella in Disney’s “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

She spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere, gushing that she feels honored and blessed to get to play the character again. She also dished on reuniting with Monica for a remix of Ariana Grande’s song “The Boy Is Mine,” decades after their 1998 smash hit of the same name.

Brandy raved about the experience and said she wants to do more with Monica — maybe even a tour or a residency!

“It was so magical. The energy between me and Monica was so beautiful,” she said. “I loved working with her this time. It was so great for [Ariana] to call us up to be a part of it. She didn't have to do that… even though her song is called ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ she didn't take anything from the original. She created a whole new song, so to call us up and for her to pay homage that way was just such a blessing. I had a great time with Monica and I just want to do more with her in the future.”

She continued, “I hit [Monica] up so much talking about all the things that we could do together — tour, residency, everything.”

Sending her a message, Brandy added, “I really want that, Monica!”

As for playing Cinderella again, after starring as the princess in the 1997 film, Brandy said it was “very surreal.”

“I'm so honored to get a chance to do it a second time with the whole new franchise, with a whole new generation watching. I'm just so blessed… ‘97 was such a magical time for me to be able to play Cinderella then, and to get a chance to do it again it's like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It's unbelievable.”