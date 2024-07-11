'90 Day Fiancé': Lily Confesses Money Issues Ahead of Josh’s Arrival (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

In the clip, Josh arrives in China and wants to prove to Lily he can manage on his own. While he has a translator app to help him get by, he admits, “I’m actually relieved to see the signs here are in Chinese and English. I’m just surprised I’m not stressed out. As soon as I arrived here I felt at peace. This is my new home.”

Lily has been busy getting the house ready for Josh, but confesses to money issues.

She explains, “The house turned out exactly as I wanted. The renovations cost me a lot of money. I couldn’t tell Josh about all these expenses. He always tells me that he’s broke. So I didn’t want to stress him out.”

She admits to spending $562,020 on renovations and that her credit cards are now maxed out.

Lily adds, “I hope he realizes everything I do is for him for the true start of our new life.”