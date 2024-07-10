Entertainment Journalist Sam Rubin’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin, who died at 64 in May, suffered a fatal heart attack, a coroner’s report reveals.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Rubin died of “ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease (lethal heartbeat due to lack of blood and oxygen flowing to the heart).”

His manner of death was listed as natural.

The American Heart Association describes ischemic heart disease as “narrowed heart arteries” which lead to “less blood and oxygen” to the heart muscle, and the Mayo Clinic states that atherosclerosis “is the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls.”

The M.E.’s office shared that Rubin “arrived at a local hospital with stomach pain the morning of May 10 after calling 911 as advised by his doctor.”

As reported by TMZ, Rubin had been rushed to UCLA West Hills Hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead there at 11:03 a.m.

One of Rubin’s last interviews was with Jane Seymour, and he had posted about it on Instagram the day before he died.

He wrote, “With a filmography as long as my arm, @janeseymour needs no further introduction. And she isn't stopping anytime soon... Following the success of her Netflix film, ‘Irish Wish’, season 3 of ‘Harry Wild’ will also debut on May 13 on AcornTV.”

Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and his four children.