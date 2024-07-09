Scarlett Johansson Gushes Over Colin Jost’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Scarlett Johansson shared a date night with hubby Colin Jost at the NYC premiere of her film “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Scarlett dished with “Extra” on Colin’s cameo in the film, which is about a pushy marketing expert (Johansson) helping with the PR surrounding NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Saying it was great to work with Colin, Scarlett revealed, “We never get to act together, and then he just brings, like, everything. He, like, elevated the comedy so much in that scene, and it feels fun because it’s kind of separate of like the rest of the film, and it’s just his own brand of silliness.”

She also reacted to Colin's Paris Olympics gig covering the surfing competition in Tahiti, quipping, "Man's living the dream!"

Johansson also had wonderful things to say about her co-star Channing Tatum.

She commented, “He’s such a professional person. He’s been doing it for a very long time and he’s gorgeous and talented and kind and the crew loves him and he’s, like, always positive and in a good mood. It’s just a pleasure, an absolute pleasure. It’s not always like that to have a co-star who is up for whatever every day you see him, he's like, he shows up prepared.”

While she said Channing was a “wonderful leading man,” Scarlett joked that he could also be a “pain in the butt” and “very annoying in the best way.”

She laughed that he "pulls your pigtails constantly, is always doing something annoying behind you." Scarlett added, "I’m like, I half expect him to like pop out of nowhere right now and completely freak me out."

Johansson also talked about how the movie is her "baby" since she developed and produced it. She noted, “When you put out something that is not from a pre-existing [intellectual property] and there is an element of, like, there’s an education piece with the audience, you’re always hoping that it connects with people… It’s incredibly rewarding when an original idea is celebrated.”