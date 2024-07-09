Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Split (Report)

Backgrid

Pete Davidson and “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline have reportedly called it quits.

A source told The Sun that they “ended things fairly recently” and that the breakup was “amicable.”

Just a few months ago, an insider told Us Weekly that Pete and Madelyn were “very much in love.”

The insider claimed, “One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other.”

Pete and Madelyn first sparked dating rumors in September of last year.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Over the years, Pete has been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Chase Sui Wonders.