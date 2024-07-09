Alec Baldwin Supported by Wife Hilaria at Jury Selection in ‘Rust’ Trial

Getty Images

Wearing a suit and with the support of wife Hilaria and their 21-month-old daughter, Alec Baldwin appeared in court on Tuesday as jury selection began in his “Rust” trial.

Baldwin is facing a felony involuntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set, just 18 miles from the courthouse.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty and insisted to George Stephanopoulos, in his only sit-down interview, “Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

On Monday, a judge ruled that Baldwin’s role a co-producer on the film is not relevant in this trial.

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire told “Extra,” “That’s a big win based on the way they are going to argue this case, of ‘Hey, he's the actor, he relies on everyone else around him. He shouldn't be double checking the gun.’”

He added, “You're really trying to thread the needle here, and you're explaining to the jurors that it's not about the fact that you know Alec Baldwin. It's not even about the fact that you might've seen or heard some of the facts of the case. The question is, can you put that aside and only listen to the facts of the trial.”

A major question that remains is if Baldwin will take the stand to testify.

Buckmire said, “I don't think it's smart for Alec Baldwin to testify because what is he going to say to further his case? He doesn't know how live ammunition got on the set. He doesn't know how the bullets were put into the gun. So, what more can he add other than being cross-examined and probably being pulled apart and so for me, the juice isn't really worth the squeeze.”