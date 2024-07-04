Getty Images

Kris Jenner, 68, was in tears on the latest episode of “The Kardashians” as she told her family that she must have her ovaries removed.

The emotional moment happened at dinner as she sat with boyfriend Corey Gamble, and daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kris shared, “I wanted to tell you guys something… I went to the doctor and had my scan. They found, and this just makes me really emotional but, they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary.”

She went on to say that her doctor recommended that she have her ovaries removed, telling her family, “I'm emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me.”

The momager insisted, “Listen, if I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this,” explaining she is not “nervous” about the procedure.

Instead she feels the weight of getting older and “a whole chapter that’s just closed.”

Kim was very understanding, saying she felt “really sad” for her mom, but later lightened the mood by suggesting a “farewell ovaries party.”

Her boyfriend Corey brought a gift telling her, “I don’t want you to be sad.” Gifting her a black fur coat, he said, “You’re gonna cry at least 15 more times so I just want you to have a gift.”

Jenner told them, “I’m gonna be fine… I have you guys. People often ask me what is the best job I've ever had, and I’ve always said: Mom. The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids.”