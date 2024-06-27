Getty Images

Kris Jenner gets teary-eyed in a new teaser for “The Kardashians,” as she tells her family about a medical scan.

The emotional moment happened at dinner as she sat with boyfriend Corey Gamble, and daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The reality star explained, “I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan.” Starting to tear up, she continued, “And this just makes me really emotional, but they found something.”

Fans already knew from the Season 5 trailer that Kris had shared, "They found a cyst and a little tumor.”

Despite the scary news, the promo also included Khloé talking about her mom’s health.

She shared, “I absolutely love my mom. But I feel like every other day, every other week, I’m getting a text or a phone call of her just complaining about another ailment that’s on the rise.”

Khloé herself shared a skin cancer scare back in 2022. At the time, she had a tumor removed from her cheek area.

She told her Instagram followers, “I encourage everyone to reach out to their dermatologist and get yearly (or more like me) skin cancer checks. One check can save your life.”