Teri Hatcher Is Happily Single: ‘I Date My Cat at This Point’ (Exclusive)

Teri Hatcher is starring in the twisted new ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime movie “The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Teri about the dark psychological thriller and her relationship status!

Off-screen, Teri is single and admitted she hasn’t dated in a long time.

She noted, “I definitely have an open heart if I met the right guy. That would be wonderful, but mostly I date my cat at this point.”

Gushing about her feline friend Fig, Hatcher added, “She’s so freaking cute. You just look at her little face and I can’t stand it. I just love her.”

While there’s not a special someone right now, Teri is happy, saying, “I love my life. I love my friends.”

Hatcher is staying busy with work, portraying Ruth Finley, an unassuming housewife who becomes the target of a mysterious stalker in “The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story.”

She said, “I’ve never been a part of a true crime story before, nor have I ever played a real person, and this is a pretty spectacular story."

“If you didn’t know that it was real, that it actually happened, you wouldn’t believe it,” Teri emphasized. “It’s that crazy.”

As for what she learned from the experience of playing Ruth, Teri commented, “I’m not a person that deals with anxiety attacks… In my research of the real-life Ruth, I begin to understand and sort of fabricate for myself, ‘What does true anxiety feel like? Where does it land in your body?’”

Teri is also lending her voice in the Apple TV+ series "WondLa," based on the beloved book trilogy. The series is streaming now. Watch the trailer below!