Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Dominates Summer — with Travis Kelce's Support!

Travis just shocked Swifties by making his Eras Tour debut with the pop superstar onstage in London! The surprise moment happened on June 23 in front of a celeb-filled crowd of British, music, and Hollywood royalty.

Taylor has already performed more than 110 shows for her sold-out tour and has dozens more to go this summer.

While Travis is hopscotching the globe to cheer on his girlfriend, he has a training schedule to keep up with after signing a $34 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

How far in the off season can he let the Killa Trav body go? He previously told “Extra,” “At least a month of just being yourself, but I’m every bit as motivated to get back and win another Super Bowl.”