Instagram

Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson, 33, is going public with her relationship with producer girlfriend Anna Blundell.

Days ago, the “Gilded Age” actress made it Instagram official by posting a pic of herself with Anna, writing, “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️‍🔥🏳️‍🌈.”

In the pic, Louisa and Anna are looking down at the camera as they stand bathed in red light.

Louisa shared the Instagram on her mom’s 75th birthday.

Jacobson’s post also included a New York Times headline, which read, “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion,” which seemed to inspire her caption.

In December, Anna shared a similar pic with Louisa, captioning the Instagram post, “Annual update.”

Earlier this month, Louisa shared pics of herself in an elevator with Anna. In the last photo of the post, Louisa included a shot of Anna holding someone’s hand, most likely hers!

Louisa is Meryl’s youngest daughter with ex Don Gummer.

Last year, it was revealed that Meryl and Don had been separated for six years.