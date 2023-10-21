Meryl Streep & Her Husband Have Been Separated for 6 Years

Getty Images

Hot on the heels of Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation that she and Will Smith have been secretly separated for seven years, People magazine has confirmed a Page Six scoop that Oscar queen Meryl Streep and her sculptor husband Don Gummer have been secretly separated for six.

The outlet reports that Streep, 74, and Gummer, 76, quietly ended their romance sometime in 2017.

A rep for Street told People, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

Streep has never stopped wearing her wedding ring, although the two were last seen together in 2018.

They exchanged vows on September 30, 1978, just about six months after the death of her boyfriend John Cazale. The widely admired young actor died of lung cancer that year after appearing in five movies — all of them Best Picture nominees. Most famously, he played Fredo in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II."