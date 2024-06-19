Getty Images

Kevin Costner, 69, is opening up about Jewel, 50, after the stars sparked romance rumors at a charity event in December.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Costner said, "Jewel and I are friends," he insisted, "We've never gone out ever."

He went on to say, "She's special and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have."

Costner and the singer were spotted looking cozy during an event on Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands.

He told Stern, "I got on a plane with nine people—Jewel was one of them." Kevin recalled she was "somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with."

Back in April, Jewel told Elle, “He’s a great person,” adding of the romance rumors, “The public fascination is intense for sure.”

The speculation started after Jewel and Kevin were seen spending time together at a tennis event in the Caribbean. At the time, a source told TMZ, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."

The site even included pics of Kevin with his hands around her waist as she speaks into a microphone. See the photos here.