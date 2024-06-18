Jodie Comer Teases Danny Boyle’s ’28 Years Later’: ‘So Distinct & Unique’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Jodie Comer stunned in leather Gabriela Hearst on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Bikeriders” in L.A.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jodie, who took on a nontraditional Chicago accent for her character Kathy.

Comer noted that her “Bikeriders” character was far from herself, saying, “Yes, it was her accent but it was also the way in which she told stories, which was so interesting to me and she was so enigmatic, so it wasn’t about me doing like another accent for my kind of résumé, but more just wanting to portray this woman, who happened to speak in a very distinct way, and I wanted the challenge.”

While many consider her the accent queen, she quipped, “I feel like the accents, I don’t know if I love them as much as people think I do… I think with ‘Killing Eve,’ you know, she did so many in that and that almost kind of created this, I guess, perception of accents and my work within them but I want them to be truthful.”

Comer will be tackling a Newcastle English accent for her upcoming film “28 Years Later,” directed by Danny Boyle.

The movie is a sequel to “28 Weeks Later,” which starred Jeremy Renner, Rose Byrne and Imogen Poots.

Jodie will be starring in the “28 Years Later” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. It is currently in production in Northumberland, England, with a release date set for June 20, 2025.

She dished, “It’s Danny Boyle… I’m just having the most amazing time working with him and kind of seeing what we’re filming on set, and it’s so distinct and unique and is an incredible playful environment that I’m just, like, really soaking up at the minute.”

“I think people are going to be pleased,” Comer added.

Jodie said she is grateful for all the opportunities she’s had these days, like premiering “The Bikeriders” at the Chinese TCL Theatre in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old commented, “I am really excited. I was just saying, like, I’ve only ever seen this theater on the news… To be here, doing a movie with Jeff [Nichols] with this incredible ensemble, you know… this is a good core memory.”

Comer was surrounded by men on the set of “The Bikeriders,” admitting that she felt “dominating male energy,” and adding, “That is exactly what Kathy would have felt within this world, in this time period so there was elements that I was able to kind of use but there was definitely moments where I was like, ‘Okay, Jodie, stop shrinking yourself, step into this space.’”