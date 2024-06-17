Celebrity News June 17, 2024
Wiz Khalifa & GF Aimee Aguilar Expecting First Child Together
Rapper Wiz Khalifa is going to be a dad again!
Over the weekend, Khalifa took to Instagram to reveal that he is expecting a baby girl with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar.
On Father’s Day, he wrote, “Baby Girl On The Way.”
He included a photo of himself cradling Aguilar’s growing baby bump as she held a positive pregnancy test.
Wiz is also a dad to son Sebastian with ex Amber Rose.
Amber reacted to Wiz’s baby news, writing, “We can’t wait to meet her! 😍😍😍.”
Wiz and Aimee have been together since at least 2019.
They have opted for a more private approach to their relationship.