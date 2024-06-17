Gordon Ramsay Reveals Graphic Injury from Bike Accident: ‘Lucky to Be Here’

Twitter

Gordon Ramsay is urging everyone to wear a bike helmet after he suffered a “really bad accident” in Connecticut.

The celebrity chef took to X, revealing “It really shook me. I’m lucky to be here,” as he showed his dark purple torso in a graphic video.

An important #FathersDay message from me…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a bad accident while riding my bike in CT. I'm doing ok and I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at @LMHospital who looked after me but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Be Safe pic.twitter.com/UMjaoXGpkc — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 15, 2024 @GordonRamsay

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing, but honestly you’ve got to wear a helmet,” he said.

Ramsay continued, “I’m lucky to be standing here, I’m in pain it has been a brutal week, and I am sort of getting through it, but I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

The 57-year-old added in the caption, “I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

Gordon went on, “I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe.”

He also included a before photo of him posing with his bike while wearing a helmet and an after of his damaged helmet.

