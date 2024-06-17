Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News June 17, 2024

Gordon Ramsay Reveals Graphic Injury from Bike Accident: ‘Lucky to Be Here’

Twitter

Gordon Ramsay is urging everyone to wear a bike helmet after he suffered a “really bad accident” in Connecticut.

The celebrity chef took to X, revealing “It really shook me. I’m lucky to be here,” as he showed his dark purple torso in a graphic video.

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing, but honestly you’ve got to wear a helmet,” he said.

Ramsay continued, “I’m lucky to be standing here, I’m in pain it has been a brutal week, and I am sort of getting through it, but I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

Twitter

The 57-year-old added in the caption, “I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

Gordon went on, “I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe.”

He also included a before photo of him posing with his bike while wearing a helmet and an after of his damaged helmet.

Instagram

Just weeks ago, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Gordon and Lisa Vanderpump at FOX’s upfronts presentation in NYC, where they dished on filming “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.” Watch.

#CelebrityNews #GordonRamsay #Health #TrendingStories #instagram

More

More in Celebrity News