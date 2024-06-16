Getty Images

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe finally has a Tony after missing out on nominations for "Equus," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "The Cripple of Inishmaan," and "The Lifespan of a Fact."

His widely acclaimed performance in the hit "Merrily We Roll Along" — winner for Best Revival of a Musical — finally did the trick for the 34-year-old triple threat, who took home Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

The show's star, Broadway regular Jonathan Groff, took home his first Tony for the same show, winning Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

Angelina Jolie's "The Outsiders" was the big winner for "Best Musical," which won other honors, among them Best Direction of a Musical for Danya Taymor.

Alicia Keys' musical "Hell's Kitchen" produced two major awards, Best Performance in a Leading Actress in a Musical for Maleah Joi Moon, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Kecia Lewis.

Among lead performances plays, star power ruled the day, with "Succession's" Jeremy Strong winning for "An Enemy of the People" and Sarah Paulson taking it for "Appropriate," which also won for Best Revival of a Play.

Best Play winner "Stereophonic's" Will Brill won Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, with Kara Young taking Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch."

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance to introduce a performance from "Suffs," a musical she produced. It wound up winning Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.

Full list of winners:

Best Book of a Musical

“Hell's Kitchen”

“The Notebook”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs” WINNER

“Water for Elephants”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Days of Wine and Roses”

“Here Lies Love”

“The Outsiders”

“Stereophonic”

“Suffs” WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People” WINNER

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate” WINNER

Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along” WINNER

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d'Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell's Kitchen” WINNER

Kelli O'Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic” WINNER

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, “Back To The Future: The Musical”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell's Kitchen”

Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along” WINNER

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Hell's Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python's Spamalot”

Kecia Lewis, “Hell's Kitchen” WINNER

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, “Appropriate”

dots, “An Enemy of the People”

Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

David Zinn, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding”

David Zinn, “Stereophonic” WINNER

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell's Kitchen”

Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”

David Korins, “Here Lies Love”

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back To The Future: The Musical”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” WINNER

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”

Dede Ayite, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding” WINNER

Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”

Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, “Hell's Kitchen”

Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby” WINNER

David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, “An Enemy of the People”

Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”

Jane Cox, “Appropriate” WINNER

Natasha Katz, “Grey House”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”

Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Natasha Katz, “Hell's Kitchen”

Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders” WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Leah Gelpe, "Mary Jane"

Tom Gibbons, "Grey House"

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, "Appropriate"

Ryan Rumery, "Stereophonic" WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”

Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Nick Lidster for Autograph, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Gareth Owen, “Hell's Kitchen”

Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders” WINNER

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic” WINNER

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja's African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Michael Greif, “Hell's Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders” WINNER

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”

Camille A. Brown, “Hell's Kitchen”

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”

Justin Peck, “Illinoise” WINNER

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, “Water for Elephants”

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, “Illinoise”

Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic”

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), “The Outsiders”

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell's Kitchen”

Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along” WINNER

Best Play

“Jaja's African Hair Braiding”

Author: Jocelyn Bioh

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings, Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, Taraji P. Henson

“Mary Jane”

Author: Amy Herzog

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings

“Mother Play”

Author: Paula Vogel

Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Lisa Lawer Post, Salman and Vienn Al-Rashid, Courtney Lederer and Mark Thierfelder, Jerry and Roz Meyer, Alix L.L. Ritchie, Jayne Baron Sherman

“Prayer for the French Republic”

Author: Joshua Harmon

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings

“Stereophonic” WINNER

Author: David Adjmi

Producers: Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, Ashley Melone, Nick Mills, Jillian Robbins, Stella La Rue, Alex Levy & David Aron, Dori Berinstein, James Bolosh, Burnt Umber Productions, The Cohn Sisters, Cathy Dantchik, Alexander R. Donnelly, Emerald Drive, Federman Koenigsberg, Dann Fink, Ruth Hendel, Larry Hirschhorn, Jenen Rubin, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, LAMF Protozoa, Katrina McCann, Stephanie P. McClelland, No Guarantees, Marissa Palley & Daniel Aron, Anna Schafer, Soto Namoff Productions, Sean Walsh, Bruce & Peggy Wanta, Hillary Wyatt, deRoy Howard, Winkler & Smalberg, 42nd.club, Craig Balsam, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Jonathan Demar, Douglas Denoff, DJD Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, Faliro House, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Gabay, GFour Productions, Candy Kosow Gold, Wes Grantom, Rachel Bendit & Mark Bernstein, Playwrights Horizons, Adam Greenfield, Leslie Marcus, Carol Fishman

Best Musical

“Hell's Kitchen”

Producers: AK Worldwide Media, Inc., Roc Nation, DML Productions, Mandy Hackett, The Sunshine Group, Julie Yorn, The Jacobs Family, No Guarantees Productions, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, Grove Entertainment, The Jaime Family, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Clara Wu Tsai, Universal Music Publishing, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, Today Tix ARGU, Score 3 Partners, Aaron Lustbader, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham

“Illinoise”

Producers: Orin Wolf, Seaview, John Styles, David Binder, Emily Blavatnik, Susan Rose, ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann, David F. Schwartz, Patrick Catullo, Jon B. Platt, Diamond & Melvin, Nelson & Tao, Ruth Hendel, Elysabeth Kleinhans, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Putnam & Thau, Chase & F.K.R., GJJJM Productions, Steve & Leticia Trauber, Tim Forbes, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Park Avenue Armory, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Nate Koch, TT Partners, Fisher Center at Bard

“The Outsiders” WINNER

Producers: The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan & Michelle Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization, LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Sony Music Masterworks, Jamestown Revival Theater, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin, Kevin Ryan, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul & Margaret Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn, Playhouse Square, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investor's Club, Starhawk Productions, Distant Rumble, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Miranda & Sahra Esmonde-White, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, James L. Flautt, Jon L. Morris, Becky Winkler, William Moran Hickey, Jr. & William Horan Hickey, III, Oddly Specific Productions, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Rachel Weinstein, Wavelength Productions, Rob O'Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Cornice Productions, La Jolla Playhouse

“Suffs”

Producers: Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Roy Furman, Allison Rubler, Cue to Cue Productions, Sandy Robertson, Kevin Ryan & Diane Scott Carter, Renee Ring & Paul Zofnass, Walport Productions, Judith Teel Davis & Joe Carroll, Tom D'Angora & Michael D'Angora, Louise Gund, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Stone Arch Theatricals/Mayer Productions, Xan Weiser/Matters of the Art, Nothing Ventured Productions, Christin Brecher, Chutzpah Productions, Morgan Steward, 16 Sunset Productions, The Broadway Investor's Club, Ari Conte, Rose Maxi, Jennifer Friedland, David Carroll, Julie E. Cohen, The Garelicks, Ruth Ann Harnisch, Meena Harris, John Gore Organization, Laura Lonergan, Sally Martin, Peter May, The Mehiels, Nederlander Presentations, Brian Spector, Candy Spelling, Ed Walson, Zuckerberg/Segal, Needle Productions/Oddly Specific Productions, Alissandra Aronow/Wandi Productions, Craig Balsam/Jennifer Kroman, Burkhardt Jones Productions/Adam Cohen, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla/Samantha Squeri, Funroe Productions/Kim Khoury, Sheri Clark Henriksen/Robert Tichio, Michelle Noh/Todd B. Rubin, Nick Padgett/Vasi Laurence, Seaview/Level Forward, Sixpoint Productions/Theatre Nerd Productions, Stanley S. Shuman/Marcie Orley, Soto Productions/The Cohn Sisters, Theatre Producers of Color, The Shubert Organization, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham

“Water for Elephants”

Producers: Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein, Jane Bergère, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jason M. Brady, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Erica Rotstein & Crista Marie Jackson, Jana Bezdek & Jen Hoguet, John H. Tyson, Rich Entertainment Group, Jeremiah J. Harris, John Gore Organization, Jeff & Shannon Fallick, Patti & Mike Sullivan, Rodney Rigby, Larry Lelli, Bonnie Feld, Yonge Street Theatricals, Larry J. Kroll, The Shubert Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Nancy Gibbs, Jack Lane, Amy & PJ Lampi, Gwen Arment & Vasi Laurence, Mark Parkman Fairview Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Pietra, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, The Glasshouse USA, Willette & Manny Klausner, John Paterakis, Hope Tschopik Schneider, Patty Baker, The Burcaws & Q'd Up Productions, Crescent Road, Cynthia Stroum, Sally Jacobs & Warren Baker, Tawnia Knox & Stuart Snyder, Madison Wells Live & Takonkiet Viravan, Terry H. Morgenthaler, Pamela Moschetti, Gabrielle Palitz & Fahs Productions, The Roehl Family & Chema Verduzco, Shapiro Jensen Schroeder, Tre Amici Productions, We Eat Dreams Productions, Rachel Weinstein, Maik Klokow, Margot Astrachan, Mehr-BB Entertainment

Best Revival of a Play

“Appropriate” WINNER

Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Lisa Lawer Post, Ambassador Theatre Group, Amanda Dubois, Annapurna Theatre, Bad Robot Live

“An Enemy of the People”

New Version: Amy Herzog

Producers: Seaview, Patrick Catullo, Plan B, Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Jon B. Platt, Atekwana Hutton, Bob Boyett, Chris & Ashlee Clarke, Cohen-Demar Productions, Andrew Diamond, GI6 Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, Triptyk Studios, Trunfio Ryan, Kate Cannova, DJL Productions

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Leslie Odom, Jr., Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Willette and Manny Klausner, Brenda Boone, Salman Moudhy Al-Rashid, Creative Partners Productions, Irene Gandy, Kayla Greenspan, Mark and David Golub Productions, Kenny Leon, John Gore Organization, W3 Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Van Kaplan, Ken Greiner, Patrick W. Jones, Nicolette Robinson, National Black Theatre, Alan Alda, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, The Shubert Organization

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Producers: ATG Productions, Underbelly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Tom Smedes, Peter Stern, Heather Shields, Caiola Productions, Kate Cannova, Adam Blanshay Productions & Nicolas Talar, Aleri Entertainment, Alex Levy Productions, Bunny Rabbit Productions, D'Angora Padgett Productions, Cyrene Esposito, David Treatman, Eddie Redmayne, The Array IV, Bad Robot Live, BlueJay Productions, Grace Street Creative Group, Iocane Productions, Jim Kierstead, Marco Santarelli, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, George Waud, Yonge Street Theatricals, Federman Koenigsberg Productions/Sara Beth Zivitz, Tina Marie Casamento/Jennifer Johns, M. Kilburg Reedy/Tilman Kemmler, Greenspan Proffer/Kat Kit 4, Patty Baker/Matthew Christopher Pietras, Broadway Strategic Return Fund/Red Mountain Theatre Company, Evan Coles/The Cohn Sisters, Nolan Doran/Fakston Productions, Epic Theatricals/Jeffrey Grove, Jessica Goldman Foung/Andrew Paradis, William Frisbie Tilted Marguerite Steed Hoffman/Willette & Manny Klausner, Vasi Laurence/Stephen C Byrd, Brian & Dayna Lee/City Cowboy Productions, Maybe This Time/3D Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions/Theatre Producers of Color, Perfectly Marvelous/Catherine Schreiber & Co, Second Act/Freedom Theatricals, SSP Holdings/Todd & Bronwyn Bradley, Two Ladies/Nicole Eisenberg, Ilana Waldenberg/W Stage Productions, The Wolf Pack/Burnt Umber Productions, The Shubert Organization

“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

Producers: Ambassador Theatre Group, Patrick Catullo, Bad Robot Live, Seth A. Goldstein, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Runyonland Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Timothy Bloom, Larry Lelli, Alchemation, The Council, Crescent Road, Wendy Federman, Marcia Goldberg, Hariton deRoy, LD Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Spencer Ross, Independent Presenters Network, Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners, Tryptyk Studios/Iris Smith, Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr, Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly, Futurehome Productions/Koenigsberg Subhedar, Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg, Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin, Daniel Powell/Amplify Pictures, Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini

“Merrily We Roll Along” WINNER

Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, Debbie Bisno, Lang Entertainment Group, OHenry Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Timothy Bloom, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Fakston Productions, Marc David Levine, No Guarantees, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Gilad Rogowsky, Playing Field, Key to the City Productions, Richard Batchelder/Trunfio Ryan, FineWomen Productions/Henry R. Muñoz, III, Thomas Swayne/Lamar Richardson, Abrams Corr/Mary Maggio, Osh Ashruf/Brenner-Ivey, Craig Balsam/PBL Productions, deRoy DiMauro Productions/Medley Houlihan, Andrew Diamond/Katler-Solomon Productions, Dodge Hall Productions/Carl Moellenberg, Friedman Simpson/Vernon Stuckelman, William Frisbie/J.J. Powell, Robert Greenblatt/Jonathan Littman, Cleveland O'Neal, III/Tom Tuft, Roth-Manella Productions/Seaview, New York Theatre Workshop