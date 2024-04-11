Angelina Jolie on Working with Daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet for the opening night of “The Outsiders” in New York City with her daughter Vivienne, who was a production assistant on the musical.

“Extra” spoke with Angelina, who was joined by Justin Levine, who did the book and score.

Of Vivienne's involvement, Jolie quipped, “Viv ended up more with Justin than with me, so as you can tell by choice of attire, which team she’s on… She’s on the music, writer, and greaser team.”

Justin raved about Vivienne, saying, “Let me tell you something about Viv. Viv is one of the greatest humans I’ve ever met and somebody who is an observer and who sees people and sees the world in a way that, you know, I think, so much about this show is reconnecting with your inner child, and to have the privilege of working alongside this brilliant 15-year-old and hear her perspective and also learn the lesson of, you know, speaking when you have something to say or learning how to give energy into a space… I just think she’s one of the wisest little greasers I’ve ever met.”

Angie smiled big, adding, “She’s a wise little greaser.”

While Justin complimented Vivienne, Angelina also had wonderful things to say about him. She noted, “I’ve learned so much from this man, from Justin, and from everybody in this cast and crew, and I feel like I’ve gone back to school to learn a lot about what it is to be an artist and to create a piece of work, and I’m just very, very privileged to be here.”

Angelina pointed out that the musical is “different” from the book and movie of the same name.

Justin elaborated on how the new show differs, saying, “I mean, the book was very much our North Star as we were doing it, but I don’t know… We all kind of bring our own, to quote the show. ‘We all come from different places. We all start from different lines.’”

Justin explained how Angie elevated the musical, saying, “When Angie joined us, what I loved about your perspective was that you’d be like, ‘What about this? What about that?’ and often the knee-jerk response to be like, ‘Well, that’s the way we do this,’ and she’d be like, ‘Well, why do you do it that way?’ or ‘Well, I don’t know, I’ve experienced this thing before’… What makes this show so beautifully unique is how unique everyone’s perspective is.”

Angie couldn’t agree more!

While the cast has called Angelina a mama bear, she gave credit to director Danya Taymor for being the leader.

She said, “Listen, they have a great director… She’s such a nurturer. She’s leading this team. I get to kind of be around her.”

Jolie showed some love for the cast, gushing, “I love them and I admire them. They are an extremely talented, brilliant, kind group of people.”

She emphasized, “They really are. It’s not just that they’re good people and they are, which is rare to have. Just such a group of great people, but they are so hardworking and they’re so talented that I just can’t wait for everybody to see them, so please come.”