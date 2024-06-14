‘Inside Out 2’: Maya Hawke Reveals Her Biggest Anxieties as a Teen (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Inside Out 2” stars Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale, Paul Walter Hauser, Lewis Black and Liza Lapira are bringing us all the feels!

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray sat down with the cast to dish on the new movie and the emotions they play.

Maya is Anxiety, and she shared what gave her major anxiety as a teen!

Hawke is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, but she had anxieties just like every teenager.

She shared, "What doesn't give teens anxieties? Acne. Other people. Sports. Getting called on. Kissing. Parties. Drinking. Honestly, it is a horrible, horrible time. Hahaha. I think it really sucks."

Maya also explained why she was thankful to play Anxiety. She explained, “I think it gave me more empathy for my own anxiety and allowed me to see that actually it’s coming from a response of wanting to help you, wanting to help you sort out the things you’re worried about and nervous about.”

Amy Poehler aka Joy revealed what brings her the greatest happiness, quipping, “Well, my kids. Not videos that i watch on the Internet, but my kids."

Something else that brings her joy... Thanksgiving dinner! Poehler declared, “That would be my Death Row meal.”

The sequel is coming nine years after the first blockbuster raked in $858 million at the box office.

Poehler feels that the movie is hitting theaters at the right time, saying, “It's a very anxious and difficult time right now. I think it couldn't have come out at a better time.”

Paul wasn’t shy about voicing Embarrassment. It’s nothing like his wrestling side gig, though!

"It's not even a side hustle, it's just a full-on quest," he shared, adding that he has yet to challenge The Rock and noting, "That seems like something you don't do."

He joked, “I think my wife plays Embarrassment as I wrestle!”

Paul also reflected on his humble beginnings as an actor in Hollywood, saying, “Four guys shared an apartment and I slept in a walk-in closet to save money.”

Paul’s life has “turned around.” He laughed, “Now I’m at Disney and somebody paid for my Starbucks!"