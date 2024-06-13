Getty Images

“Golden Bachelor” couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially single.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, the two have settled their divorce, two months after announcing their split.

Their divorce settlement has been signed off by a judge on Thursday.

According to Us Weekly, Gerry and Theresa signed the agreement on June 4.

As part of the agreement, Theresa is maintaining possession of property, cars, and bank accounts that are in her name. She’ll also keep employee benefits like her “401(K), group life insurance, disability income, medical payments, stock and/or bond purchase plans, savings plans, retirement plans, and pension plans.”

Gerry will also maintain everything that is under his name.

On Wednesday, Turner also filed a summary dissolution, which speeds up the process for couples that are divorcing.

In April, the couple announced their split on “Good Morning America,” and Gerry filed for divorce in Petersburg, Indiana, the same day.

Turner listed “irretrievable breakdown” as the cause of the split.

The couple also went into more detail about the split on "GMA," explaining their living situation was at the root of the problem.

Speaking with Juju Chang, Gerry shared, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Chang asked, “Get a divorce?” and Turner replied, “Yes.”

He explained further, “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families… So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

Nist insisted the “plan” was to make it work, but they couldn’t settle on a house.