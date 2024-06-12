Getty Images

Golfer Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are staying together!

They were headed for divorce, but People magazine reports McIroy’s attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal at Palm Beach County Court to call off the split.

Rory also addressed the reunion with The Guardian, saying, “There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.”

He continued, “Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

The athlete was the one to file the papers on May 13, calling the marriage irretrievably broken.

Now, McIlroy, the world’s no. 3 golfer, is headed to the U.S. Open, which kicks off June 13.

Rory and Erica first met at the Ryder Cup in 2012, while Stoll was working as a transport official. They started dating in 2014.