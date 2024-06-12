Krysten Ritter Explains That Jessica Jones Shirt Pic (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Krysten Ritter has been the “B in 23” and broke really big as Marvel’s hard-drinking private eye turned superhero Jessica Jones.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with Krysten, who dished on sending fans into a frenzy after posting a pic wearing the same shirt as Jessica, captioning it, “If you know you know.”

Though she hasn’t played Jessica in a few years, was she hinting at something?

She commented, “I didn’t think anything of it. I really was just wearing this cool shirt that I love that I may or may not have, like, gotten from set.”

Krysten added, “I just put it on and was like, ‘Oh, I’m wearing my cool Jessica Jones shirt. I wonder if anybody would notice.’”

As for the possibility of ever reprising her character, Ritter said, “I love the character so much. I would be so thrilled if the opportunity were to present itself.”

She didn’t have much else to say about that, but Krysten was happy to dish on her new gig revamping the “Orphan Black” franchise as both star and executive producer.

In the show, Ritter plays a woman who has undergone a mysterious procedure and has no memory of who she is.

Krysten was excited by the “twisty, bingey, thriller psychological” elements of the show, adding, “There’s also so much heart and there’s relationships between really smart women… It’s a little bit of everything.”

Ritter didn’t want to give too much away but noted, “We are playing human printouts of one of the most brilliant minds in the world… All of the women are really complex and really interesting.”

Krysten is drawn to projects like this, since it makes things “a little bit elevated.”