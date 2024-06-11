Celebrity News June 11, 2024
Johnny Wactor’s Loved Ones Are Fighting for Justice, Planning March to City Hall
Johnny Wactor’s friends and family are still fighting for justice two weeks after he was killed in downtown L.A.
The “General Hospital” star was allegedly shot by car thieves last month. No suspects have been named or apprehended.
Now, loved ones are planning a press conference and inviting the public to a march to City Hall to raise awareness and ask community leaders to take action.
According to a press release, the conference will take place at the location of Johnny’s murder at 1239 S. Hope St. The march to City Hall will follow.
Wactor’s supporters specifically want Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to provide more resources to the Los Angeles Police Department for the investigation, including a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.
The press release adds, “Johnny’s community of family, friends, supporters, and loved ones is poised to mobilize as needed and amplify the collective call for progress in public safety. They remain committed to working with community leaders, law enforcement, and the public to create a respectful, transparent, and effective framework that aids in achieving #JusticeforJohnny, upholds the principles of democracy, and contributes to making Los Angeles safer for its citizens.”