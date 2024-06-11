Johnny Wactor’s Loved Ones Are Fighting for Justice, Planning March to City Hall

Getty Images

Johnny Wactor’s friends and family are still fighting for justice two weeks after he was killed in downtown L.A.

The “General Hospital” star was allegedly shot by car thieves last month. No suspects have been named or apprehended.

Now, loved ones are planning a press conference and inviting the public to a march to City Hall to raise awareness and ask community leaders to take action.

According to a press release, the conference will take place at the location of Johnny’s murder at 1239 S. Hope St. The march to City Hall will follow.

Wactor’s supporters specifically want Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to provide more resources to the Los Angeles Police Department for the investigation, including a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.