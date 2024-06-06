Selma Blair Reacts to New ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Selma Blair spoke to “Extra’s” Adam Glassman as she showed support for Diane von Furstenberg at the premiere of her "Woman in Charge" documentary on the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival. They spoke about the famous designer and news of a “Legally Blonde” prequel series.

The actress, who has multiple sclerosis, was joined by her service dog Scout. She shared, “This is really one of my first outings out without my cane. I’ve gained so much strength, but he comes with me.”

Blair, who was wearing a long black DVF dress, shared her first memory of a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress.

“It was in my mother’s closet, it was green and white, and I couldn’t wait for summer every year for her to wear it. Then I stole it and wore it year-round with black tights,” she said.

“It is amazing to be back and to start this with a Diane von Furstenberg doc. I love women with staying power,” she said.

She also reacted to Reese Witherspoon recently appearing as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” and the announcement of a prequel series.

Adam asked Selma, who played Vivian in the 2001 comedy, if there could be a reunion. Blair replied, “I always hope it. Those movies make us all so happy. I loved it. Of course, Reese is such a powerhouse, and it is always fun to see her reprise Elle.”

She added, “I know they are doing a TV show for the prequel, which I will obviously not be a part of.”