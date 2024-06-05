‘The Traitors’: Tom Sandoval, Sam Asghari & More Join Season 3 Cast

Getty Images

“The Traitors” fans better get ready for a wild new season!

Host Alan Cumming just announced the Season 3 cast on the “Today” show, telling viewers, “This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet.”

Among the new contestants are “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, and Bachelor Nation’s Gabby Windey and Wells Adams.

And the list goes on to include British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, wrestler Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella), “Biggest Loser” trainer Bob Harper, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bob the Drag Queen, and “Summer House” star Ciara Miller.

“Survivor” fans will want to tune in for Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins and Carolyn Wiger; “Real Housewives” viewers will want to watch Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania, Chanel Ayan and Dorinda Medley; and “Big Brother” followers will get to see Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes on the show.

“The Traitors” is a murder mystery-style show where stars compete for a $250,000 prize. Among the contestants are faithfuls and traitors. The traitors aim to “murder” the faithfuls one by one, while the faithfuls try to uncover the traitors and banish them.