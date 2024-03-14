Getty Images

Fresh off her banishment from the castle, Phaedra Parks sat down with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte to dish on all things “The Traitors” Season 2!

On “Extra: The Podcast” she talks donning the green cloak as a traitor and some of her gone-viral lines, plus her sweet bond with “castle daddy” C.T. Tamburello. Listen here!

Phaedra didn't know she would be a natural at being a traitor since she isn’t a “gamer.”

She noted, "I'm a veteran Housewife, so I'm not used to gaming, and the gamers definitely know how to game. Housewives, we know how to lift champagne and have a little drama."

Many of Phaedra's one-liners from the show have gone viral, including telling Peter Weber, "This is not 'The Bachelor,' and I don't have to kiss your ass for a rose."

While she says she loves Peter, Parks explained, "He was trying to run that castle like it was 'The Bachelor.' He thought he was back on ABC."

She also spoke about her quotable line to "Big Brother" alum Dan Gheesling: "I do too much because you do too little."

Throwing shade at "Dirty Dan," Phaedra said, "That's what Dan did, the minimal, besides calling me out. He didn't do much else."

Phaedra said she made some "lifetime friends" on the show, though.

“I would love to work with C.T. again,” Phaedra added. “He is just salt of the earth, a great guy. Just a gentleman… I probably would have drowned a few times if it weren’t for C.T.”

Along with showing some love for castmates Sandra Diaz-Twine, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, and Janelle Pierzina, Phaedra emphasized, “The relationships grow because you’re actually spending time with them in this very private closed setting and you’re discussing the game, but you’re also discussing life.”

Parks said she got closer to fellow “RHOA" alum Shereé Whitfield after they participated in the game, despite her having to deceive Shereé as a traitor. She reflected, “We’ve really seen each other come around full circle from getting married, having children, being on ‘The Housewives,’ being on this together. It really strengthened our relationship as friends.”

She recalled meeting Bergie, aka "my Bergalicious," on the plane traveling to Scotland.

"Bergie was so sweet," she said. "He sat by me, and I looked at him and I said, 'What are you doing? Why are you alone?' ... He says, 'Well, I'm going to a castle.' I said, 'Oh you're on the show with me!' He said, 'I can't talk about that.' I said, 'Honey, get my bags, let's go.'

"So he helped me with my bags, and we just connected... He's got such a bright future in front of him. He's a good, good young man, just really nice."

Phaedra also weighed in on the “chemistry” between Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu amid all the romance rumors!

She quipped, “They should be doing the rom-com, honey. Ekin-Su and Peter definitely had a lot of chemistry.”

“The Traitors” is streaming on Peacock.