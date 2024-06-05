Getty

Adam Levine is returning to “The Voice” for Season 27.

The singer shared the news on “The Voice” X page, telling fans, “I’m coming back… Season 27, yes I’m coming back. I’m so excited, I cannot wait. I’m well rested, I’m ready to go.”

the OG is back in the building. Join us in welcoming @adamlevine BACK to #TheVoice for Spring 2025! pic.twitter.com/m4E8ECBtJl — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 5, 2024 @NBCTheVoice

He joked, “I’m a little nervous,” insisting, “I’m not nervous, but I’m so excited… I can’t wait, it is going to be awesome. Let’s go!”

Levine went on, “Team Adam is back, I feel bad for other teams. Season 27 is going to be different… yeah, I’m back. Yeah, I’m really excited everybody Voice fam here we come, let’s go.”

Adam announced his exit in 2019 after 16 seasons with the show.