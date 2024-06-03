Shaun White Cheers Up Injured Nina Dobrev with Tribute to ‘Vampire Diaries’

Instagram

Shaun White, 37, is pulling out all the stops to cheer up his girlfriend Nina Dobrev, 35, following her bike accident.

Nina shared an Instagram video over the weekend of Shaun paying tribute to her character from “The Vampire Diaries.”

Donning a white Elena Gilbert sweatshirt, the snowboarder dances into the room as Nina tells him, "You're out of your mind," but admitting "I love it."

He then yells, “I love you, Gilly!”

Dobrev also shared a series of photos as she recovers from a leg injury. The pics include her lounging in a beauty mask, snuggling with her dogs, enjoying a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and posing with crutches.

She wrote, “Life looks a lil different lately. Trading in the ‘selfie’ for the ‘leggie.’ Tet ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days 😂🙏🏼.”

Last week, Dobrev revealed that she got into an accident while riding a motorbike.

She posted two photos, one of herself on a motorbike and one in a hospital bed with neck and knee braces.