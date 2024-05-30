‘90 Day Fiancé’: Patrick & Thais React to His Dad’s Big Demands! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

Patrick’s father is showing him, his brother John, and Thais his farm for a potential party for Alessi.

His dad says that not only will Patrick need to bring in tables and food, but he’ll also need to do some painting, fix a wall, trim the trees and more!

Patrick insists, “That’s a lot,” but his dad disagrees. Thais weighs in too, saying, “I don’t think for the party… it makes sense to fix things.