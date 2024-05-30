Television May 30, 2024
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Patrick & Thais React to His Dad’s Big Demands! (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”
Patrick’s father is showing him, his brother John, and Thais his farm for a potential party for Alessi.
His dad says that not only will Patrick need to bring in tables and food, but he’ll also need to do some painting, fix a wall, trim the trees and more!
Patrick insists, “That’s a lot,” but his dad disagrees. Thais weighs in too, saying, “I don’t think for the party… it makes sense to fix things.
“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” airs Sundays on TLC.