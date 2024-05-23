‘90 Day Fiancé’: Madelein Is Distraught After Luke Asks for Prenup (Exclusive)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise,” which features a tense moment between Madelein and Luke in Colombia.

After Luke brings up signing a prenup, Madelein becomes distraught and says she can’t marry someone who doesn’t trust her.

He says it is usually “her way or the highway” and not a lot of compromise.

Luke says, “Whether she signs the prenup or not I think the dynamic in the relationship does need to change.”

She calls him from the car, asking, “Why’d you do this to me?” He admits he’s been scared to have the conversation, fearing her reaction.

Luke tells her, “It makes me feel like I’m being taken advantage of… I had hoped that this conversation would go a lot differently.”

An emotional Madelein replies, “I wanna go home” and he goes to find her to talk face to face.

While they are both sitting in the car, she breaks down in tears, saying, “How are you gonna do this to me in front of everyone?”

He insists, “I want to live happily ever after with you,” as she cries.

In a confessional, she explains, “Before this, I imagine my future with him. Have a home. Have a family. But I cannot get married with someone don’t trust me.”