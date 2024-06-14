‘90 Day’: Why Gino Wants to Be Jasmine’s Manager for Pageants (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” as Jasmine goes dress shopping with Gino for her big pageant.

Gino talks about how he should be her manager, because the knows a thing or two about pageants after almost competing in Mr. Michigan back in the day!

She teases, “The universe works very mysterious ways.”

The clip then cuts to Jasmine trying on dresses, and the couple doesn’t see eye to eye.

She tries on a figure-hugging pink gown and he calls it “stunning” and tells her “that’s hot.”

When she tries on an orange one, Jasmine gushes she feels like a “tropical fruit, so delicious,” but he disagrees. Gino flatly tells her, “You look like you are missing from the pumpkin patch.”

Jasmine goes on to joke, “You are my manager, but I can fire you!”