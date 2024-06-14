Joanna & Chip Gaines Reflect on Their Journey in ‘Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse’ Clip

In a statement, the couple recently shared, “When ‘Fixer Upper’ premiered ten years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us. Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we’re excited to share our latest project with you this summer with ‘Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.’”