Television June 14, 2024
Joanna & Chip Gaines Reflect on Their Journey in ‘Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse’ Clip
Check out a clip for the upcoming episode of Joanna and Chip Gaines’ six-episode series “Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.”
In the clip, Joanna and Chip reflected on their 10-year fixer upper journey and how far they’ve come!
Ten years ago, the couple premiered the original “Fixer Upper,” which was on the air for five seasons until 2018.
“Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse,” which is airing across three weeks of double premieres, centers on the couple fixing up a midcentury modern lakehouse near Lake Waco.
In a statement, the couple recently shared, “When ‘Fixer Upper’ premiered ten years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us. Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we’re excited to share our latest project with you this summer with ‘Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.’”
“Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse” airs on Sunday nights on Magnolia Network and streams on Max and discovery+.