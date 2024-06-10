‘Deadliest Catch’: Tensions Run High in Season 20 Cold Open (Exclusive Clip)

Discovery

The stakes are higher than ever on “Deadliest Catch,” as the show marks its 20th-season premiere!

The captains and crews are competing in a sudden death-style form of crab fishing called a derby with a $30-million prize.

In an exclusive look at the cold open, Captain Sig Hansen says, “Time, we all think we have time,” just before we see him and the Northwestern team racing to save Clark when he goes overboard.

After the tense moment, Sig can be heard saying, “King crab is back, but it is derby-style. Those kids, those fisherman in there, they think they know what a derby is. They are as young and dumb as we used to be. They have no idea.”

Sig continues, “A derby is a race against time. The experienced guys who have been through it prepare for months. We look at the surveys, make our battle plans.”

Hinting at what is to come, Hansen says, “There are no rules, there is no sleep, and there are no guarantees. There is $30 million on the line. It is you versus nature versus everyone else.”

The competition is said to be cutthroat, and Sig and his competitors will also have to contend with a rare super El Niño weather pattern.