'90 Day': Cole Sketches Cortney & She's Unimpressed with His Drawing! (Exclusive Clip)

"Extra" has an exclusive sneak peek from "90 Day: Hunt for Love"!

In the clip, Cortney and Colt are hanging out on an intimate date and he asks to sketch her.

She replies, “You better not make me look crazy,” but he insists, “No, no, you'll be great. You'll be the best thing I ever drew.”

In a confessional, Cole explains that he wanted to create a romantic moment, since he's in bed and can't move around much with his broken leg. "It did work in the 'Titanic’… so why not me?" he says.

Cortney, however, is less than impressed with Cole's artistic skills when he reveals the finished portrait!

She laughs and asks, “What the f**k is that?”