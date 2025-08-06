Seth Rogen Reacts to 'The Studio’s’ 23 Emmy Noms & Teases ‘Platonic’ S2 Mess (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne chatted with “Extra” about returning as Will and Sylvia on “Platonic” Season 2, which amps up the mess and dysfunction!

Seth teased that their characters’ lives are “even more messed up and more deep in midlife crises than they even were the first season.”

He added, “I found it… relatable and really reflective of things that me and people I know are experiencing, and also very funny and just kind of silly.”

Rogen said of Will, “I'm making much bigger mistakes. I'm causing much more damage to those around me.”

Rose added of Sylvia, “The second half my husband has a nervous breakdown, and that's, like, weirdly very funny because he's very much the straight man and Sylvia has to try to pretend to keep it together and it's really relatable.”

Rose and Seth’s chemistry is off the charts as old friends trying not to overstep their boundaries — how are they at setting boundaries in their own lives?

Byrne explained, “Once you have kids, the game changes… You have to prioritize… So, that's just a natural boundary that falls into place. I'm pretty good at boundaries.”

Seth said with a laugh, “I'll just ignore people if I feel they’re… crossing a boundary… Sometimes saying nothing is the most powerful thing.”

Rose also got to relive her iconic film “Bridesmaids," as Sylvia plans Will’s wedding.

She said, “It's such a great theatrical stage for drama, you know, and we've seen endless TV and movies and plays about that… We went there again and I hadn't done a big, kind of wedding sequence like that since the movie, and it was really totally reminiscent in a very different way.”

She added that weddings are “ripe for comedy.”

Plus, Seth reacted his show “The Studio” scoring 23 Emmy nominations, tying the record for the most noms ever for a comedy!

Rose poked fun that it was “too many,” and Seth insisted, “I feel bad. Trust me, there is guilt over all this.”

As for his reaction, he said, “I was honestly in shock a bit… sort of in a daze, and was also in the midst of writing the show and then was just sort of flooded with the fear that what we were doing wasn't good enough and that we should start over because now there was all this pressure. I got over that and then by the evening I started to feel very happy, and me and my wife went out and got some cheeseburgers and had some glasses of wine and it was lovely.”