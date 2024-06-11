Stu Holden Teases ‘Massive Summer of Soccer’ on Fox Sports

Former pro soccer player turned Fox Sports TV analyst Stu Holden is getting ready for a “massive summer of soccer.”

Previewing the summer ahead, he tells viewers to get ready for “sunrise-to-sunset coverage of two of the biggest soccer tournaments” in the world.

That would be the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, kicking off June 14, and Copa América, starting on June 20.

Altogether, fans will see 78 matches, 40 national teams, and 223 hours of live soccer coverage!