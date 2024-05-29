Feds Prep to Take the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Case Before a Grand Jury (Report)

Getty Images

Federal investigators are taking steps to bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case before a federal grand jury in NYC, two sources tell CNN.

They are reportedly gathering evidence and preparing witnesses and accusers as they continue a federal probe into Diddy’s actions.

One source claims that potential witnesses have already been notified they may need to testify, but both sources confirm they have not been prepared for testimony.

Bringing the case before a federal grand jury indicates that the U.S. Justice Department is likely seeking to indict Combs.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) did not comment on the possibility of a grand jury, but did tell CNN that their investigation is ongoing. The agency raided Combs’ homes in L.A. and Miami back in March.

Diddy is also facing several civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, as well as aiding and abetting his son Christian Combs in a sexual assault.

His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura also filed a civil lawsuit in November, accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship. The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.

Combs has denied wrongdoing on social media and his team has publicly responded to some, but not all, of the civil suits.

Earlier this month, CNN shared a leaked security cam video of the Bad Boy Records founder assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

In the footage, Cassie is seen leaving their hotel room and heading to an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

Combs is seen running in the hallway in search of Ventura in nothing but a towel.

Once he finds her at the elevator, Combs grabs Ventura by the neck and throws her to the ground. He then kicks her twice as she remains on the floor, motionless.

Combs is also seen grabbing Ventura by her hooded sweater and attempting to drag her toward a hotel room.

He seems to walk back to the hotel room with a bag in his hand.

Ventura eventually stands up and grabs a phone by the elevator.

Combs then returns and seemingly shoves Ventura, as seen on a mirror across the security camera.

The star then sits down on a chair and grabs an object from the table and hurls it in Ventura’s direction.

Following the release of the footage, Combs posted an apology video on Instagram.

He said, in part, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then, when I did it, I'm disgusted now… I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not askin' for forgiveness."

Ventura also spoke out, posting on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”